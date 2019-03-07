MITE WHITE

The Mite White had one game this weekend. They played in TRF and played their white team again. Crookston played their first full ice game, and it was a pretty good experience for the boys. Crookston lost 12-2. Playing a tough first half caught them off guard. The second half of the game was a lot better giving up three of the 12. The coaches were pleased with how hard the boys played. Once again, they made some great passes and made a few nice plays. Kai Hoppe and Colin Trudeau were the goalies and did very well.

Player of the Week - Bladen Melsa and Asher Vigness: Despite being the youngest two on the team, they play like they are a couple of the oldest. Bladen is one of the fastest kids on the team and is really starting to play a good physical game and really going hard for the puck every shift. Asher is one of the better defensive players on the team and is starting to see the ice well and make good passes. Nice work, boys. Keep up the hard work.





MITE BLUE

This last week, Mite Blue traveled to Thief River Falls on Sunday for a single game in the very cold Old Arena. This was the first game that the Mite Blue Team played full ice. TRF came out strong and scored quite a few in the first period. As the game progressed, Crookston started to put points on the board and slowed them down on there chances and points. Despite the 9-4 loss, they played a very good game with many great passes and some of the best skating and defensive plays all season. Brayden Wahl was in net and played great. Scoring Crookston's goals were Jacob Biermaier, Noah Chandler, Braxton Miller and Caden Perry.

Player of the Week - Blair Johnson: Blair has been playing some of the best defense we have seen all year. When Blair is rotated to defense, he is able to focus on his job, and he does it extremely well. Congratulations, Blair.

8U

The 8U team wrapped up their season on Sunday in TRF. The Pirates played well together and ended the game with a win. The girls learned a lot about how to play their positions correctly and how to be ready for a pass. Kenzie Lindo was in the net for the first time, and she did great. The team let TRF take the puck a few times and shoot so Kenzie could get some saves under her belt. The girls had an amazing season leaving them undefeated against any other 8U team in the area. They all worked hard and improved their skills throughout the year, which helped in their success. Their season has taught them many valuable lessons that they can carry on to wherever they go next year. Thank you, coaches Tim and Mikey for helping our kids grow into the players they are today and for the years to come.

Player of the Week - Catelyn Maruska: Catelyn is in her second year with the 8U team. She is a feisty girl out on the ice, and she knows what she wants. She is always looking and calling out for a pass from her teammates, which has given her many opportunities to score. Catelyn works hard on trying to improve herself each time she gets out there. Congratulations, Catelyn, and keep up the good work.

SQUIRT A

Crookston Squirt A is the 2019 District 16 Champion. Crookston headed into the tournament weekend as the No. 4 seed, which put them up against No. 5 Roseau for the first game. The boys came out confident and played a great game winning 10-5. The second game of the tournament put them up against the No. 1 seed, LOW. The talented LOW squad was undefeated in the district going into the tournament. The boys were focused and determined, and came out the gates flying. They played an amazing game, working as a team with every player giving it their all for every shift of the game. They were rewarded with a 4-2 win. Sunday, Crookston faced No. 2 Bemidji in the championship game. After splitting with Bemidji in the regular season with two close games, the boys knew it would be a battle. It proved to be an intense back-and-forth game, with Crookston ahead by one with six minutes left in the third. When Bemidji pulled their goalie, Crookston was up for the challenge scoring two empty net goals with under a minute to play securing the No. 1 spot in the tournament and won 8-5 final.

The parents would like to thank the coaches: Trent Fischer, DJ Ecker and Jared Janek for their time and dedication to the team this season.

Player of the Week - The Team: Boys, you had the opportunity to show everyone what you were made of, and you did it. Hard work, determination, respect, teamwork and Pirate Pride. You put it all together, and you were rewarded with not only a huge win, but a lifelong memory shared with your teammates. Your coaches and parents could not be more proud of what you accomplished by working together. (Pictured: (Back) Garrett Fischer, Isaiah Donarski, Greyson Ecker, Tate Hamre, Wyatt Cordts (Middle) Evan Shockman, Jay Reese, Grant Funk, Dexter Janek, Ryan Clauson, Masen Reitmeier (Front) Brady Chandler, Teegyn Johnson)





SQUIRT B

Squirt B’s finished their season with Districts in Roseau this past weekend. First playing Roseau and losing 10-0. The second game, Saturday, Crookston came out fighting and wanting a win. Crookston won their first district game of the season against LOW 7-5. In a very exciting, close game, Kira Daniels starts off the scoring with a breakaway goal, and Camren Duncan continues the scoring with two more in the first to end the first period tied 3-3. LOW scored right away in the second putting them up 4-3. Within the next few minutes, Crookston scored three goals by Hudson Rick, Kira Daniels and Jace Bruggeman with assists going to Camren Duncan and Kira Daniels to put Crookston up 6-4 with less then a minute left in the period. LOW scored making it 6-5 going into the third. With a tight game going into the third period, Crookston scored one more insurance goal by Hudson Rick assisted by Camren Duncan to make it a 7-5 win. Sunday, they again played hard but fell to a Thief River Falls team 4-1 with Hudson Rick scoring Crookston’s only goal assisted by Aidan Weiland. Crookston ended their season with an unexpected win at districts and a super fun weekend with the hockey family. Thanks for a great year.

Player of the Week - Camren Duncan: Camren has come a long way this season. He has done very well with whatever position I put him in: center, wing or defense. He has been working hard at being the best he can be this season. He is very passionate about hockey and really tries his best. Camren can really move his feet and knows where to be on the ice, one of our quickest back checkers.

10U

The 10U girls ended the season this past weekend at the District Tournament in Thief River Falls. They first faced Warroad Saturday afternoon and lost 10-0. The girls all worked hard to the end, made Warroad work for each of their goals and never stopped trying to get one of their own. Logan Brekken played in net against Warroad and had 31 saves. Their next game was Saturday evening against Roseau and lost 4-1 ending the season. Alexa Bartrum got Crookston's lone goal on a beautiful breakaway. Again, the girls put their heart into the game and never stopped trying. Logan Brekken was in net again for this game and had 19 saves. Logan did a great job this year stepping into the goalie role for the majority of the games and improved so much in just one season. Thanks, Logan. Keep up the good work.

Player of the Week - The Team: The girls had a good season and grew together as a team both on and off the ice. They were reliable teammates missing very few practices. They worked hard at both practice and games. They kept a good attitude for the most part, and they learned to cheer each other on in both encouragement and to celebrate successes, as being part of a team is much more than one individual. Keep up the good work, girls, and the future of Crookston girls’ hockey is looking bright.

12U

The Crookston 12U season has disappointingly ended after being knocked out of the Regional Tournament last weekend. Crookston faced off against Moorhead, the eventual tournament champion, in the first round. Crookston came out strong and took a 2-0 lead early, but was unable to hang on to the lead, and ended up losing the game 5-4 in a hard-fought battle. The loser out matchup on Saturday was against Grand Rapids, and Crookston never trailed in the game and dominated the play for a 4-1 victory to stay alive in the drive to state. Later that night, it was another tough matchup against Duluth. Coming into the tournament, the Pirates knew they would have to get through Duluth or Moorhead to advance. The game started with Duluth getting on the board first with two shorthanded goals, and took a 2-0 lead after two periods. In the third period, the Pirates came out firing and tied the game up 2-2. The game was decided by yet another shorthanded goal late in the third period, and Duluth ended Crookston’s season 3-2. Duluth went on to win the true second game and advanced to state with Moorhead.

Disappointing was mentioned earlier to describe the end to the season. Why was it disappointing? It was disappointing because there are 19 girls on this hockey team that absolutely gave 110 percent, and yes, Georgia, it is possible to give 110 percent. Not just during games but practices as well. Nineteen girls that bought into Pirate hockey. Nineteen girls that have become great friends and even better teammates. Nineteen girls that still cannot answer what a Pirates’ favorite letter is. Nineteen girls that have improved immensely throughout the year. Nineteen girls that the coaches will miss but will enjoy watching them develop further into incredible hockey players, great students and outstanding citizens. Nineteen girls that the coaches have had the honor to coach. These 19 girls have realized that they have something special going, and 19 girls that will continue to hone their craft to get the Pirates favorite letter, the big “W.”

Player of the Week - 19 Girls: This week’s honor for player of the week will go to each one of these 19 girls for the highly successful season and hard work that each player put into it. Congratulations, girls.

BANTAM

The Crookston Bantams season came to an end this weekend at the Minnesota hockey west regional tournament in Alexandria. On Friday, Crookston lost a nail-biter to Morris-Benson 4-2. Crookston was tied 2-2 with Morris Benson going into the third period. With 2:32 left in the game, Morris-Benson scored to take a 3-2 lead. Crookston would pull their goalie for the extra attacker, and Morris Benson sealed the 4-2 win with an empty net goal with 0.2 seconds left in regulation. Scoring for Crookston was Alex Longoria (2) with assists going to Blaine Andringa and Nathan Kelly. Jaren Bailey had another outstanding performance stopping 43 shots.

In Saturday’s elimination game, Crookston was defeated by Bemidji 8-5. It was a close back-and-fourth game tied at 4-4 heading into third period. Crookston jumped out to a 5-4 lead early in the third, but penalty trouble seemed to be too much for Crookston, who would give up two power play goals, and a pair of even strength goals to Bemidji. Scoring for Crookston were Alex Longoria (3), Zach Tahran and Nathan Kelly. Assists went to Blaine Andringa (2), Kelly(2), Tahran and Longoria. Jaren Bailey was solid in net stopping 45 shots.

Crookston ends the season with a record of 24-16-1.

Player of the Week - Alex Longoria, Blaine Andringa, Sam Stewart and Zach Johnson: This week’s players of the week is our second-year bantams. The coaches want to thank them and their parents for all their hard work and dedication to Crookston Youth Hockey the last few years. We look forward to cheering them on at the high school level next season. Congrats on a successful youth hockey career.