COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Five Saint John's University hockey student-athletes received MIAC honors on Monday, March 4.

SJU landed four student-athletes on the All-MIAC first team: sophomore defenseman Jake Dittel (St. Paul, Minn.), junior forward Brady Heppner (Crookston, Minn.), junior goaltender Andrew Lindgren (Minneapolis, Minn.) and junior forward Kyle Wagner (St. Francis, Minn.). Senior forward Robb Stautz (Roseville, Minn.) was named All-MIAC honorable mention and senior defenseman Grady Ewing (St. Cloud, Minn.) was named to the MIAC All-Sportsmanship team.

The first-team honors are the second consecutive for Heppner and Lindgren.

Heppner finished third in the MIAC in goals (10) and tied for fifth in points (17) in conference play. He played all 27 games and led SJU in goals (15) and finished second in points (24).

Lindgren led the MIAC in save percentage (.935) among those with 150 saves or more, and finished second in both winning percentage (.731, 8-2-1 record) and GAA percentage (1.90, among those with 400 minutes played) in conference play. He ended the season with a school-record 86 saves in the 2-1, four-overtime loss at Augsburg March 2 in the MIAC Playoff championship game. Lindgren posted a 9-6-4 record with three shutouts, a 1.93 GAA and a .939 save percentage (630 saves). As of March 4, the .939 save percentage is sixth in Division III.

Wagner tied for the league lead in assists (16) and tied for third in points (19) in conference games. All but five of the 19 points were even-strength (four assists on the power play and one shorthanded assist). He played all 27 games and led SJU in points (25), assists (21) and faceoff wins (.563, 312-242), and finished second with a plus/minus rating of +13. The 21 assists were the most by a Johnnie since Pat Eagles '08 registered 21 in 2007-08 (also in 27 games).

Dittel led the Johnnies from the blue line with seven points, all assists, in conference play, which was good for ninth among MIAC defensemen. He played 27 games overall and registered 10 assists with a plus/minus ratio of +10.

Thirteen (7g/6a) of Stautz's 16 points (9g/7a) this season came in 16 MIAC games. He ended his career with 56 points (24g/32a) in 95 games. His final point was a thrilling, game-tying goal with 1:21 remaining and an extra attacker on the ice March 2 at Augsburg.

Ewing split time as both a forward and a defenseman for the Johnnies this season. He played 23 games and recorded an assist, and received four minor penalties during a 39-game career at SJU.

SJU finished second in the MIAC in scoring defense (2.12 gpg.) and third in scoring offense (3.19 gpg.) in conference play.

The Johnnies went 4-1-2 over their final seven conference games to finish second in the MIAC for the second consecutive season with a 9-4-3 conference record (12-10-5 overall) in 2018-19. SJU made its sixth trip to the MIAC Playoffs in the last eight years.