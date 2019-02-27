Brown and Meier will begin their state campaign on Friday, March 1 at noon.

The Crookston High School students and staff wished wrestling state-qualifiers, Zach Brown (So. 113 Pounds) and Lukas Meier (Sr. 152 Pounds) well before the big event.

Brown won his weight class and Meier finished as runner-up at the Section 8A Tournament to qualify for state. The state tournament begins on Friday, March 1 and continues to Saturday.

In brackets of 16, Brown will take on Brady Holien (Fr.) of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City in the first round, and Meier will face Isaac Denstad (Jr.) from Caledonia-Houston.

Entering the section tournaments, Brown and Holien were ranked second and eighth in the state, respectively, in their weight class. Meier was ranked ninth.

Last season, both Brown and Meier competed state, and Meier walked away with a fifth place medal.

Class A’s first round will begin at approximately 12 p.m. on Friday.

