DGF and Crookston met twice during the regular season and split with the Pirates winning the first 67-52, and the Rebels taking the second 46-35.

The Crookston Pirates (15-10, 8-6 Section 8AA) earned the No. 5 seed in the North and will trek to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton to take on the No. 4 Rebels (17-9, 12-4 Section 8AA) in the first round of the Section 8AA Tournament.

The Pirates started their season 10-2, lost eight of nine and concluded by winning four in a row. Their signature win came in a 48-44 victory over Stephen-Argyle, a Class A team who finished their regular season 24-1.

In their first meeting, Crookston attempted 45 free throws and converted on 30 of them. The Pirates hit only two three-pointers. In the second game, when Crookston lost, the Pirates went 15-for-20 from the charity stripe and did not record a single trey.

DGF tallied a combined 13 three-pointers in both games.

Pirates’ senior forward Rachel Hefta averaged 14.5 point per game in the two affairs with DGF. Hefta averaged 13 in the last four games of the season.

Katlyn Brenna (Sr. G) caused the most trouble for the Pirates in each game notching a total of 35 points. Brenna accounted for six of the team’s 14 threes.

Both teams saw similar results when facing common opponents. The only difference: the Rebels defeated Perham 58-48, and the Pirates lost 48-42.



Points Scored Per Game

Crookston: 52.7

DGF: 61.6

Points Allowed Per Game

Crookston: 44.8

DGF: 56.4



Tip off is set for Thursday, February 28 in Glyndon at 7 p.m.

