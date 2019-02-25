UMC's record falls to 4-8.

MINOT, N.D.— The University of Minnesota Crookston wrapped up their weekend out in Minot, N.D., with a pair of games against Valley City State and Minot State.

Unfortunately, the Golden Eagles couldn’t muster up much offense in the two games, getting shutout in game one against Valley City State, losing 8-0 and falling to Minot State 2-0.

In game one, Paige Pitlick (Jr., P/1B, Jordan, Minn.) got the start and went 4.1 innings, giving up seven hits and six runs, five of those were earned. Pitlick did strike out five, compared to just one walk. Mikayla Jones (Sr., P, Huxley, Iowa) came in for relief and gave up two hits on three runs.

Offensively, the Golden Eagles only could muster up two hits, both by Mikaela Rodriguez (Jr., 2B/SS, Laveen, Ariz.) and Leah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.), who had one hit each. Rodriguez and Macias were one-two in the batting order.

The Golden Eagles were only down by two runs heading into the fifth inning, as the Vikings scored one run each in the first two innings. VCSU scored six runs in the fifth inning, as the game would end in a mercy rule.

The Golden Eagles would look to bounce back in game two against Minot State. This matchup would be the third matchup between the Golden Eagles and Beavers, with both teams splitting the first two games.

Much like the first game, the opposing pitchers kept the Golden Eagle bats at bay, allowing just three hits to Minnesota Crookston. Hannah Macias (Fr., OF, West Covina, Calif.) and her sister Leah each had a hit on the day. Taylor Graven (So., P, Greene, Iowa), who also got the start in the circle, also had a hit on the day.

Graven would pitch solid in the day, allowing one run a piece in the second and seventh inning. Graven would go all seven innings, giving up five hits and two runs, one of which was earned. Graven struck out four, while allowing just two walks.

The Golden Eagles had three hits on the day and left three runners on the base paths.

With the two losses on the day, the Golden Eagles fall to 4-8 on the young season and are back in action in the Minot Dome next Saturday and Sunday for four games with Dickinson State and Minot State.