This week's Pirates of the Week are Braxton Volker, Sam Overgaard, Carter Bruggeman, Anna Funk, Jasmin Hanson, Amber Cymbaluk, Amanda Schultz and Jayden Hulst.

Wrestling

Braxton Volker - 8th Grade



Head Coach Wes Hanson says, “His win by pin against Fosston-Bagley was huge and helped us get by them as a team. He is able to score in all positions and has the big move capability which keeps him in matches until the final whistle blows. He is currently 15-18 on the season, and we're looking forward to what he will do this weekend during individual sections at home.”



Boys’ Hockey

Sam Overgaard - Sr. F/D



Head Coach Josh Hardy says, “Sam, a senior, has transitioned from forward to defense and back again multiple times this year. Sam has done a tremendous job transitioning back and forth and has been a key player for us all year. As we head into the playoffs, Sam's ability to play both positions will provide us with depth, and a steady veteran presence. Congrats, Sam.”



Boys’ Basketball

Carter Bruggeman - So. F



After recording two points in the first 17 games of the season, Bruggeman has put up 13 over the last six contests. Bruggeman’s season high came in an 81-76 overtime victory against BGMR when the sophomore tallied six.



**Bruggeman was selected Pirate of the Week by sports editor, Nolan Beilstein, as Head Coach Greg Garmen did not submit one this week.**



Glistening Edge

Anna Funk - 8th Grade



Coaches Andrea and Rachel say, “Anna is one of the youngest members of our team. She has also been on the Open Juvenille team for a few years now. Anna is a strong, confident skater and is a huge asset to our team. Anna, unfortunately, was out for part of the season due to an injury. Even though she couldn't skate, she still came to every practice and performance to cheer on and support her teammates. We are so glad Anna is back out on the ice for our last couple performances, and the ice show. Keep up the great work, Anna.”

Girls’ Basketball

Jasmin Hanson -Jr.

Amber Cymbaluk - So.

Amanda Schultz - Fr.

Jayden Hulst - So.



Head Coach Darin Zimmerman says, “This year, we have been very fortunate to have a great group of managers. They are instrumental to our program everyday. We would not be able to practice effectively without them, and they work hard to ensure our game nights are successful. Thanks for all your hard work.”

