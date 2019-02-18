The Golden Eagles fall to 0-5.

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis team dropped a pair of matches to University of Sioux Falls, and Augustana University Sat., Feb. 16 and Sun., Feb. 17 at Gillett Wellness Center in Bemidji, Minn.

The Golden Eagles fall to 0-5 with the pair of losses to Augustana and Sioux Falls. Augustana sits at 6-0 on the season, while Sioux Falls is 2-2.

Minnesota Crookston opened the weekend with a 6-1 loss against the Cougars of Sioux Falls

In doubles, Ashley Smith (Fr., Staples, Minn.) and Diane Cilengi (Jr., Johannesburg, South Africa) put up a strong outing at the No. 1 doubles slot but ultimately fell 7-5 to Rachel Klatt and Emily Applegate. At the No. 2 slot., Hannah Zhao (Sr., Guangzhou, China) and Hanna Ruckheim (Jr., Parkers Prairie, Minn.) picked up a game win, but fell 6-1 to Tiffany Ross and Brianna Whisler as Sioux Falls took the doubles point.

In singles, USF’s Kelsie Sanders won 6-0, 6-0 over Smith. Minnesota Crookston took No. 2 singles by forfeit. At the No. 3 slot, Cilengi took a game from Applegate, but was ultimately upended 6-0, 6-1. At the No. 4 spot, Zhao was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Whisler. At No. 5 singles, Ross defeated Karli Renney (So., Detroit Lakes, Minn.) 6-0, 6-0. At the No. 6 spot, Sioux Falls won by forfeit.

In the second match of the weekend, the Golden Eagles were upended 5-0 by Augustana.

In doubles, at the No. 1 spot Smith and Cilengi were defeated 6-0 by Taylor Jackson and Anca Ruso. At No. 2 doubles, Grace Goble and Rebecca Falkner of Augustana upended Ruckheim and Zaho, 6-0.

In singles, Smith was upended 6-0, 6-0 by Jackson at the No. 1 slot. At No. 2 singles, Ruckheim was defeated 6-0, 6-0, by Grace Goble. At the No. 3 spot, Cilengi was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Rusu. At No. 4 singles, Renney fell 6-0, 6-0 by Falkner.

Minnesota Crookston returns to play Feb. 22 against University of Mary and Feb. 23 versus Minnesota State University Moorhead in Grand Forks, N.D., at Choice Health and Fitness.