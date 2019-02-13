Nick Garmen and Caden Osborn combined for 60 points.

Nick Garmen (Sr. F) dropped 40 for Crookston, and the Pirates outlasted the Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Gators 81-76 in a road overtime contest.

Garmen’s 40 ranked him second all time among single-game scoring for Pirates boys’ basketball. The number one spot is owned by Henry Hulst who scored 47 in the 1954-1955 season.

The achievement compliments an already astounding season for the Pirate senior. In the 2018-2019 year, Garmen has reached 1,000 career points, broke the school record for made threes in a career and now puts his name in the upper echelon of single-game scoring.

Also efficient on offense for Crookston (8-12, 5-8 Section 8AA), Caden Osborn (Jr. C) put up 20 of his own, Walker Winjum (Jr. G) scored eight, Carter Bruggeman (So. F) added six, Jaden Lubarski (Sr. F) contributed four and Jack Garmen (Fr. F) rounded out the list with three.

The Gators (11-7, 10-3 Section 8A) saw the highest production from Dylan Heggedal at 19 points. Gage Creekmore notched 14, Adam Benke totaled 11, Jake Taggart tallied 10, Breydon Bertilrud finished with eight and Kasen Swenson and Kaden Opdahl each scored seven.

Aside from a 101-84 loss to East Grand Forks, this game against the Gators served as the largest scoring game in the Pirates’ season. The Pirates scored 80 points for the third time this season and own a 2-1 record when they reach such a mark.

The Pirates also played in their second overtime game. Their first came in a 66-63 loss to Barnesville.

Each team scored 35 in both halves for a 70-70 tie at the end of regulation. Crookston scored seven of their 11 overtime points from free throws, and the Pirates fended off the Gators in the extra frame.

The victory gives the Pirates their second straight win, and for the first time this season, Crookston has scored at least 70 points in consecutive games.

Crookston will next return home for a matchup with the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Friday, February 15. The last time the Green Wave came to town on January 5, 2018, the Pirates won in an 84-83 thriller. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

