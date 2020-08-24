Access to local news, sports and entertainment at your fingertips? The new Crookston Times website and app will go live Tuesday, August 25 with easier access to content, better search optimization and an overall better user experience. That’s right, folks. A cleaner, faster look is on the horizon for the Times and many other Gatehouse/Gannett newspapers.

Some key differences will include:

• Faster page load times

• More prominent, easier to read headlines

• More and easier-to-access links to content and specific subjects

• More and improved ways to sign up for a variety of local and national newsletters

• Easy/prominent ways for users to share their favorite photos

• Better indicators of Opinion content

• Faster, more accurate site search

Plus, the Times will be able to include more images, maps, documents, and pull quotes to highlight within the stories making them reader/viewer friendly.

With a new website and app comes additional advertising opportunities as well. Our sales team, Don Forney and Janelle Berhow, and classifieds manager, Lindsay Louters, are here for you and your business to advertise locally, regionally and nationally via the Times’ new site.

The Times’ newsroom hopes for a smooth, fast transition, and, after numerous trainings, we’re excited to provide our readers with a viewing experience that we hope will lead to more subscriptions and content shares.