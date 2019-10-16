Cheers to the Eastern North Dakota/Grand Forks Weather Forecast Office, part of the National Weather Service.

One service they offer is ‘Advanced Hydrologic Prediction’. Their Red Lake River web page is full of enormous details about past river crests, Crookston’s response points, and a graph that predicts the depth of the river as it passes under the Sampson Addition bridge.

Their prediction for the October high water was within an inch of the crest on Sunday. They measure the river in the cold weather and throughout the night, then post the results on their graph. From everyone in the community, and especially those of us that sleep very close to the river, this is powerful information. Keeping us informed in blizzards and floods, which both happened this week!

Thank you National Weather Service, Grand Forks Forecast Office!