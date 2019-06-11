Our top five things we'd like to see happen this week

Check out summer events at the library

Events this summer at the Crookston Public Library will be for all ages and their seasonal schedule is jam-packed with education and fun. For adults, there are Spinecrackers Book Club gather- ings June 25 and July 23, Panic at the Disco Murder Mystery June 27, “What is a Keto Diet?” July 8, Books and Brews book club July 16, Veterans’ Benefits Workshop July 22, and Adult Craft Group on the second Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. For kids, there’s Storytime every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Baby Bounce every second and fourth Tuesday at 10 a.m., What’s on Wednesday? at 2 p.m. plus their Summer Library Experience kicks off June 10 at Wildwood Park with story time, “The Lion and the Mouse” mini play June 13, Star Wars Extravaganza June 19, Teen Game Night June 21, Lunar Odyssey June 26, Storytime at Highland Park July 8, Explore Storms July 10, Alien Party July 17, What’s in our Water July 24, Space Games July 31, Storytime at Wildwood Park August 5, and, the finale, Moonlight in the Afternoon August 7.

Wild brass need to get real

For fans of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, we’re wrapping up our annual spring tradition of watching the league’s conference finals and Stanley Cup Finals and realizing just how much better these teams are than the Wild. The Wild snuck into the playoffs for several straight seasons, only to be overmatched and exit quickly. This season, they didn’t even make it, and when it became pretty clear they weren’t going to qualify for the post-season, new general manager Paul Fenton made several trades. Early grades show one was really bad, one was sort of bad, and one was OK. Now, apparently, the Wild are going to be extremely active in the off-season, whether via trade or free agent signings, apparently with the idea of being a con- tender again, as if they ever were con- tenders. The team’s brass needs to get real, and commence with a rebuild.

End the reign of secrecy surrounding church sexual abuse

Recent revelations have revealed that sexual abuse committed by religious leaders is not restricted to the Catholic Church. According to an investigation by The Houston Chronicle and The San Antonio Express-News, since 1998, nearly 400 Southern Baptist leaders have been convicted of sexual abuse crimes against more than 700 victims. Sexual abuse seems to be a thing of secrecy when it comes to religious organizations, something that only comes to light when covert investigations dig for the truth. Religious leaders don’t make it into the local arrest report, and often times, cases are mediated quietly and settled secretly, while the abuse assailants are simply shuffled off to a secluded place, or, more dangerously, another church. The secrecy of sexual abuse in churches needs to end. This is something that should be openly talked about and dealt with in a more formal, open way. Without the work of investigative journalists, the world or even individual congregations who have had a sexual assault case in their community would not realize that these atrocities have occurred. The reign of secrecy in religious communities needs to end in order to begin to heal the wounds caused in the past and prevent the these horrors from happening in the future. - Maddie Everett

An appreciation for summer kids’ programs available

While just about everyone prefers summer over winter because of the weather, summer vacation for a lot of families can be a hassle compared to the school year because the kids need to be kept occupied, and hopefully occupied doing fun things that even have a purpose now and then. Which is why we're offering up some appreciation in this space today for all of the recreational and sports activities for kids in Crookston every summer. Soon-to-be kindergartners already finished Safety Town last week, and now more than 60 kids have signed up for Club Kid. There's Summer Camp coming up, and a long menu of Parks & Recreation activities. Certainly, none of these things are free, but no one would expect them to be. Thanks to everyone who makes it all happen in Crookston every summer.

More successes for Crookston’s Katie Davidson

Probably the most iconic, celebrated, decorated and successful female basketball player in Minnesota history, Lindsay Whalen, had her WNBA Minnesota Lynx jersey retired in a Saturday ceremony. With Whalen playing a huge role, the Lynx were a WNBA dynasty for years, but it's not all sadness and tears over her retirement, because she's coaching the Minnesota Gophers women's basketballteam. But this "5 Thing" isalso celebrating another young woman who wrote a great story about Whalen and her memorable weekend, on The Athletic. She's none other than Katie Davidson, a Crookston High School grad and former Crookston Times intern. She covers news and sports at a small newspaper in Wisconsin, has contributed to a blog on the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, and now she writes about all things Lynx for The Athletic. It's an online sports site with no advertising, and it's excellent. You can personalize it to emphasize all of your favorite professional and college teams. Yes, you have to pay a subscription fee, but look at it this way, you get to read stories authored by one of Crookston's own.