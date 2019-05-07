The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers.

The American-News welcomes letters of opinion from our readers. Letters regarding current local and national news items are encouraged. All letters are subject to editing for length and style. Letters containing potentially libelous or obscene statements will not be published. Letters must contain name, address and phone number for verification and in case of questions. E-mail letters to: mmilbrandt@montenews.com Letters may also be mailed to: Editor, Montevideo Publishing, P.O. Box 99, Montevideo, MN 56265

FFA, saving and serving American Agriculture

What’s your favorite memory of spring? Many people remember fondly their affiliation with FFA and all it held for young people and the farming industry. It’s not just about farming, but developing the whole American food industry. Nowadays only 1-2% are actually involved in farming. But over America 40%+ are involved in farming, transport, processing, distribution and sales of agricultured products and services. We need them all!

We can be very proud of young people who see the needs of our nation and a hungry world who really need dedicated hands, hearts and minds; who are willing to learn, serve and teach good methods and the variety of skills needed for this industry and way of life to live on. With 4-H as a partner, FFA’ers do become the backbone of our growing and service industries which feed us all so very well. American experts of food are huge, serving us all.

My experiences in FFA are what made me and still practice as a vertically-integrated farmer and supporter of FFA and 4-H. We really need to look to our roots to try to help young people to develop skills and applicable knowledge for their future and the future of this great nation we call the USA. Congratulations and best luck in your organization.

—Dave Swenson

Montevideo