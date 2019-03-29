What was life like for humans on this planet before the dawn of "fine print"? What was life like in those times, when someone would offer you a service or sell you something, and the deal was sealed with a handshake, and everyone moved on, hopefully better off because of it?

That such a straightforward way of doing things would stand the test of time was probably too much to ask. People get greedy, after all. You can probably guess that at some point Caveman A sold Caveman B supposedly the best stick and boulder combo money could buy, but then a few days later, while Caveman B was trying to move said boulder with said stick, the stick couldn't withstand the tension and violently snapped in two, launching a deadly shard of wood that penetrated the leg of Caveman B's wife nearby, severing her femoral artery and killing her in minutes.

Was the stick still under warranty? Warranties didn't exist yet, of course. So, fuming, Caveman B stormed back to Caveman A's Sticks and Boulders R Us store to demand some type of reparations. Meanwhile, Caveman C, shopping for a stick and boulder of his own, witnessed all of the commotion and muttered to himself, "Ug. Grunt, grunt. Ug. Oooga-boooga. Ug-ug. Grunt. Oooga-booga." (Translation: Those two need a slick middle-man to help them traverse the complicated landscape of transactional law that provides each of them with a remedy and outcome that is mutually agreeable.)

Fast forward to today, and fine print touches every single thing we do. Successfully existing from one day to the next is little more than a battle to see who can cover their butt the best.

Fine print is not just in writing, either. In television commercials for medicines and other health remedies, while our eyes see uplifting images of people doing yoga on the beach, the voice-over person warns us that if we take said medicine, there's a chance our organs will melt and ooze out of our orifices, we'll have suicidal or homicidal tendencies, or become cannibals. You know the lawyers have won when you see a commercial for a health remedy and the first thing the narrator says is "Don't take (said medicine) if you're allergic to (said medicine)."

We're shackled to fine print more than ever in the digital age. How many times in the past month have you clicked that you "Accept" or "Agree" with the "terms" or "conditions" of the e-commerce or e-business you're engaged in while reading nary a word of the terms or conditions? Of course you didn't read them. They're longer than the Old Testament, and even more ominous and threatening.

They're never satisfied that you've purchased a product or subscription or service, either. Almost every time when you're about to close the deal on a purchase, you see a couple little circles or boxes that have been conveniently checked or otherwise filled in for you, opening the door for you to receive promotional materials from the company providing you the product, subscription or service. If you're like me, you feel empowered if only for a mere second or two as you uncheck the little boxes/circles, because the last thing you want is your email inbox to be flooded with more junk emails that you delete en masse

But then your email inbox is inundated anyway with all kinds of promotional offers from all these companies that you do online business with. Why? Most likely, buried in Section 38 of Chapter 55 of Addendum XVLIII of Subsection 417B of the “terms” and “conditions” you previously accepted/agreed with were the words, "I understand that even if I uncheck the boxes or circles indicating I do not want to receive promotional and marketing emails from (said company), I will still receive promotional and marketing materials from (said company) every single day for the rest of my life."

Yes, I'm bitter these days about fine print. Or maybe not fine print exclusively, but maybe I’m fed up with people that we give money to, in some case mountains of money over many years, weaseling out of helping us out in times of need and failing to provide the very services we pay them to provide, or at least the services we assume we’re paying them to provide.

Someone bought something on my Amazon account for more than $200. I notified my bank, got a new debit card, and they investigated. Meanwhile, they “provisionally” credited my account. A couple weeks later, they found that I “authorized the purchase” and reinstated the charge on our checking account. Of course I authorized it. It’s one of my favorite pastimes...disputing purchases that I’ve authorized.

Barely a couple weeks after we were advised by our home insurer that we were a bit under-insured and would have better coverage for around $400 more a year – which we ponied up – our claim regarding the replacement of our far-from ancient water heater that was leaking all over was denied. “Normal wear and tear,” we were told. Oh, and when I first noticed the leak and called the natural gas company, which we’ve paid $12 to $14 a month to for two decades in return for “Advantage Plan” protection for our natural-gas powered appliances, we were told our issue didn’t qualify because it was water-related and not natural gas-related.

It’s enough to make a seemingly articulate, well-spoken and educated dude mutter to no one in particular. “Ug. Grunt. Oooga-booga. Booga-ooga. Grunt. Ug.”