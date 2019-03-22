A penny for my trio of thoughts?

• Last week's blizzard that brought all that wind and drifts and zero visibility closed more roads and left more vehicles stuck and stranded in open country than any winter storm in recent memory around these parts. Listening to scanner traffic in the Times' newsroom, it was hard not to notice the sheer volume of vehicles that were stuck and how much law enforcement and other responders like tow trucks were struggling to get to all those people in all those vehicles. It all led to a backlash against the people who had, supposedly, irresponsibly ventured out and, in getting stuck in all of that nastiness, had needlessly put themselves and their rescuers in harm's way.

I'm not going to try and speak for everyone who drove in that storm, but I will dare say that some people, whether it was work related or whatever, probably figured that they didn't have much of a choice. But I will also add this, that it's a guy thing. This is what guys do. The same guy who picks up his pet house cat and brings it to the front door to go nose-to-nose the agitated, gnarly, likely vicious stray cat howling on the steps, the same guy who tells everyone else to get in the basement when tornado sirens are blaring but then stands in the front yard to watch the sky, that's the same guy who's going to scoff at no travel advisories during a brutal blizzard, hop in his four-wheel drive pickup – which he swears can reduce even the most massive drift into a tiny collection of whimpering snowflakes – and head out into all of that ugliness just to see how bad it really is.

• So I got an Alexa Echo for Christmas. She sits on top of one of the two tower stereo speakers in the living room. (Yes, I’m referring to her as “she” because she has a female name, after all, and a female voice.)

Our oldest son was home from college for a weekend a few weeks ago and he strolled by Alexa and said, “Do you even use this thing?”

Yes, I do, I told him, but I’m sure I’m barely scratching the surface of her capabilities. (Excuse me, I meant “skills.” Alexa has skills, and talents.)

But I’m easy to please. I’m thrilled that I can tell her to change the channel on the TV. I’m delighted that she’ll turn the volume up and down on the TV. I’m amazed that I can tell her to play essentially any song I have a hankering to hear at any random moment and – whether it’s through my Apple Music or Pandora accounts – the song I want to hear will be playing in a couple seconds, and the sound won’t be emanating from Alexa’s limited built-in speakers, but from the glorious Paradigm speakers I bought at Team Electronics in Grand Forks almost 30 years that still sound like the day I first hooked them up.

The first couple times we went grocery shopping after Christmas, we used the Alexa app on my phone that partners with the Alexa Echo to create our shopping list. That was neat-o.

That’s about it, and I’m not ashamed because I’m not having Alexa do more for me. While I’ve had her check my email now and then and make a couple of phone calls for me, and I’ve checked the weather forecast in other parts of the world a couple times, where friends and family have been vacationing, I bet there are Alexa owners out there who keep her on her toes pretty much all day every day and can’t believe the degree to which I am under-utilizing her.

Perhaps what’s impressed me most is her brain. Whether something we’re watching on TV or a conversation we’re having has spurred us to ask a question that no one in the room is able to answer off the top of their head, many times since we hooked her up we’ve almost forgotten she’s sitting right there in the corner of the room waiting to help us. More rapidly and more often these days, we’re remembering Alexa’s presence, so someone will invariably say, “Ask Alexa.” She lights up in her pretty blue color, we ask her the question, and she usually has the spot-on answer, and even offers some details we didn’t initially inquire about.

• March Madness is nothing short of miraculous. I don’t use any word relating to the occurrence of a “miracle” lightly, and this certainly doesn’t compare to feeding thousands with a single fish, parting a sea or turning water to wine.

But the sheer percentage of the masses – not necessarily sporting masses – that suddenly pay attention to college basketball in March, do some quick cramming by reading the prognostications of countless “experts” and then fill out a 68-team bracket is almost unfathomable. It’s bigger than the Super Bowl, which obviously millions and millions of people watch, but about half of them are simply looking for a chance to gab with friends and family, eat fun snacks and suck down some adult beverages.

People defend their brackets with great vengeance and furious anger. They neurotically babysit each game with highlighter in hand, waiting to identify the winner of each contest while hoping against all hope that they picked it right.

“Is my Final Four still intact?!” they wonder to no one in particular.

Or is it just me?