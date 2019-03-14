Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of America. They grow food to feed us, fiber to clothe us, and fuel to run our homes and cars. Their hard work and dedication provide economic stability across the nation – stability that supports rural economies and creates much-needed jobs in local communities.

No matter who we are, where we live, or what we do, we all have a reason every day to celebrate and thank #ourfarmers.

March 14 is designated as National Ag Day. Today and every day, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Minnesota join fellow agencies, non-profits, private industries, and consumers in thanking our agricultural producers for their contributions to our nation and beyond.

This year’s National Ag Day theme, Agriculture: Food for Life, spotlights the hard work of American farmers and ranchers who diligently work to provide food and fiber for the United States and countries around the world. At USDA, our driving commitment is to support them as they put food on America’s tables.

USDA works with millions of rural producers through a network of local service centers that serve every county. Our farmers face challenges each day, and we’re proud to offer a variety of programs to help them fund their operations, manage risk, conserve natural resources, and recover from natural disasters.

On behalf of USDA, we would like to thank #ourfarmers for feeding our nation and the world. To our farmers and ranchers: We are here to support you every step of the way. Visit your local service center for one-on-one support with USDA programs and services, or learn more at farmers.gov.

On National Ag Day, and every other day of the year, we celebrate you.

Joe Martin

State Executive Director

Minnesota Farm Service Agency



Troy Daniell

State Conservationist

Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Service