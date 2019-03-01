If you have a great wife and kids, you both have jobs you like and that also pay you enough to put food on the table and pay the bills, and you're in reasonably good health and have great friends and a happy life, is it an overreaction to want to launch your laptop computer through the nearest window every time you turn it on to surf the web or do some work?

I can't help but think that this pop-up...this thing with the apparently innocent web address, mapsanddrivingdirections.com, has caused me to lose a bit of my grounded perspective. It's gotten into my head.

Has anyone else out there encountered mapsanddrivingdirections.com? Does anyone else feel this aggravating, nerve-grinding slow burn each time you fire up your favorite web browser and you just know the small black screen is going to pop up in the lower right corner of the screen, and that some of the lamest attempts at click-bait headlines and accompanying images are going to reveal themselves to you?

It's always the same, incomprehensibly lame rotation. It's always teasing something about “Sad news confirmed for the royal family.” Or something about Judge Judy flipping out and finally going too far. Or sad news about Terry Bradshaw. There are health-related ones, too, like the one about doctors finding out what really causes cancer and they're stunned. There's one that tells you to just drink a mixture of "this" every night before you go to bed to guarantee a long, healthy life. There's a headline telling guys they can ditch the blue pill and just do "this" every time before they're going to have an intimate encounter. (That's how click-bait works, of course. The bait is the "this" that won't apparently reveal itself until you click on the link. But if you do fall for it and click, you soon find you're buried in websites teeming with more ads and pop-ups and click-bait with various viruses that are worming their way into your device's brain, and all the while you just wanted to know what happened to poor Terry Bradshaw.)

The latest click-bait trying to lure me involves President Trump sending a check twice per month to “Patriotic Americans.” All I have to do, the pop-up predictably advises, is “this.”

This pop-up I'm faced with every time I open Google Chrome on my laptop, if what I'm reading about it is accurate, is not particularly nasty in the world of viruses or malware. It's known innocuously enough as a PUA, which stands for Potentially Unwanted Application, which is included in a category of "Browser Hijackers." While what I'm reading tries to assure me that this particular browser hijacker PUA is not capable of brazenly attacking my laptop, it can potentially expose my browsing history or other information to security risks.

Perhaps most aggravating and frustrating of all in regard to these little pop-up screens in the corner of my screen is that I don't get the satisfaction that comes with clicking the little "x" in them to make them go away. Isn't that the only weapon we have at our disposal when we're faced with things like this...the little "x" that we can click on to zap it all into oblivion? Mapsanddrivingdirections.com provides no such outlet to provide us closure. (If you haven't figured it out by now, you could click on every single one of these pop-ups and you will never find a map or driving directions to help you navigate your way to any destination. It’s all a ruse.)

Possibly in place of the little "x" there is a small arrow facing to the right. At first blush that tells me that if I click on the arrow, I'm opening the link, and I don't want to do that. But very close by are the words, "Click for More." I'd never do that, so a while back I clicked on the little arrow and the miniature black screen and its headline about Terry Bradshaw apparently being on his death bed and accompanying picture of him looking morose, to my relief, disappeared. In the months since, every time I open Chrome and the small black screens start popping up, often one after another, I just keep clicking those tiny arrows and the pop-ups keep going away. But where are they going?

My laptop’s “Action Center,” that’s where, according to what I’ve read.

I figure that can’t be good. The negative, neurotic troll in my brain is overcome with an ominous vision of an “Action Center” in my laptop teeming with enough little pop-up links I’ve clicked on over the past few months to turn my device into one big inaction center. I figure I’m about three pop-up arrow-clicks away from millions of scurrying, prehistoric cockroaches pouring up from the drain of our kitchen sink like lava from a volcano.

I can rid my laptop of this browser hijacker PUA, I’ve read, but it could take hours and it could damage my machine if I’m not careful. Obviously, doing so doesn’t come without a cost, either, as I’m being asked to purchase the tools necessary to scrub mapsanddrivingdirections.com from my laptop’s hard drive.

At this point, I’m going to resist to temptation to make that purchase. In the meantime, I’ll continue to tell myself that life is plenty good despite this daily little techno-hiccup, all the while keeping a wary eye on the kitchen sink.