One would like to hope – assume, even – that no matter if you lean left as far as politically possible or lean just as far right in the opposite, partisan direction, we can all agree that the fact corporate giant Amazon earned a record $10 billion in profits last year but didn’t pay one penny in federal taxes is borderline incomprehensible. Insane. Just plain nuts.

We can agree on at least that, can’t we?

It is crazy, and to argue otherwise seems crazier. Not only that, Amazon, the third most valuable company in the world, received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal tax credits in 2017 and 2018. This is a company also dangling the possibility of building its second mega-headquarters in a city somewhere in the United States, so, meanwhile, it sits back and sees which city can offer up the most gargantuan corporate giveaways (mostly involving massive future tax breaks many years into the future).

But this isn’t Amazon’s fault. It isn’t the fault of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, considered the richest man on the planet. As one tax expert put it in a news article the other day, this isn’t a case of tax “evasion” on Amazon’s part, it’s a case of tax “avoidance.” The company is simply taking advantage of tax law that allows it to have its multi-billion dollar cake and eat it, too.

It’s our federal government’s fault. It’s the fault of Congress, led by Republicans, that believes taxes of essentially any variety are basically evil, so they approve legislation that allows something like this to happen.

You can be a fan of small government or big government, but a government that allows this to happen is a horribly misguided government, a broken government, a government off the rails. A government owned by corporations.

Amazon isn’t alone. General Motors has posted record profits in the years since it emerged from bankruptcy in 2009, but has paid pennies in federal tax over that time.

There are many ways for a company like Amazon to achieve this tax-free status. (The company did pay $533 million in state taxes and $1.3 billion in international taxes over the past two years.) If you lose money, as Amazon did for years, while at the same time investing in the future and also conducting many sales internationally, your tax burden is going to be reduced. But a formula that allows you to pocket $10 billion in profits in a single year and pay nothing to your government is a formula that should be trashed.

This is revenue we’re talking about, after all. Needed revenue. There’s a reason our nation is hopelessly behind on important infrastructure repairs and improvements. There’s a reason education is underfunded. There isn’t enough tax revenue. No-tax, no-spend Republicans – unless it’s padding a defense budget with billions that weren’t even requested by the Pentagon – simply won’t hear of anything that boosts the government’s revenue ledger.

And it’s brought us here.