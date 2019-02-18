Learn about gateway overlay district on Tuesday

City of Crookston officials have for more than a year been crafting a "gateway overlay district" in the community, which would be implemented at several major entrance points into town. The Times has covered the progress along the way, but the concept of a gateway overlay district still might be a bit foreign to a lot of people. But it's a pretty big thing that, over time (likely many years), will dictate the appearances of properties along those main entrances into town. Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., the City Planning Commission will host a public forum of sorts on the gateway overlay district, so if you want more information, have concerns you'd like to voice or questions you'd like answers, pop by city hall.

Check out the Rotary’s Wine & Beer Tasting fundraiser

The Crookston Rotary Club will hold their 4th Annual Wine & Beer Tasting Fundraiser Thursday, February 21 from 6-9 p.m. at the Crookston Inn, and, this year, they’re adding food pairings to go with beer and wine. Throughout the 21 and older event, there will also be raffles and a silent auction with many items to win and bid on. Tickets are available in advance through Rotary members, at Montague’s Flower Shop, Crookston Inn or Crookston Chamber, or at the door. All proceeds stay in the Crookston community and go towards the Rotary’s student scholarships and projects. Bring a friend and check it out this Thursday.

Give U.S. Highway 2 east of Crookston some much-needed attention

We hear a lot about America's infrastructure crumbling, with countless roads and bridges that are in dire need of repair, but our elected officials for whatever reason lack the will to make the necessary investments, so further behind we fall. Take U.S. Highway 2 in Minnesota. This is a federal highway we're talking about, a critical transportation artery. But head east on U.S. 2 from Crookston and, other than a nice stretch here and there, it's downright nasty. It's in terrible shape. You know how sometimes you see a bunch of signs warning you of a bump in the road that, turns out, you barely even notice? Well, on large stretches of U.S. 2 east of Crookston toward Duluth, it would be easier to place signs warning motorists where there aren't bumps. This major highway needs a major investment of dollars.

Nice deals for Kepler and Polanco, wait on Sano, Buxton

The Minnesota Twins brass, Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, last week locked up Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco with reasonable contracts. Both are solid players with hopefully more growth in them, so it makes sense to keep them in the Twins fold for a few more years at a good price and try to maximize their development. Who would have thought that Kepler and Polanco would be signed to longer deals before one-time phenom prospects Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton? But it makes sense. Sano and Buxton have both shown flashes of greatness, but they're horribly inconsistent and neither can seem to stay healthy. It's a huge season for both Sano and Buxton; if they want to cash in anytime soon like Kepler and Polanco, they'd better start approaching all the years of hype Twins fans have been force-fed.

Keep your pets entertained this winter

Pets get cabin fever, too. It’s not just a human thing. The cold and snow can be slightly depressing when all you want to do is be outdoors in the fresh air for longer periods of time. Sure, walks do the trick but sometimes that’s just not enough. Do some fun activities with your pets to keep them engaged and get a little exercise yourself indoors. Dogs can play tug-of-war, play catch with a toy, or jog from room to room with you. Cats like to climb things, hide under newspaper tents, jump in and out of boxes, or chase a laser light from one end of the room to another. Keep your pets and yourself entertained this winter. Spring is just around the corner, right?