H. Bernice Goulson, 95, of Montevideo, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Luther Haven in Montevideo.

H. Bernice Goulson, 95, of Montevideo, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Luther Haven in Montevideo.

Visitation with the family will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., Thursday June 13, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, with the Rev. Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. Burial will be at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens, rural Montevideo.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.