Richard Abel, 60, of Maynard, died Wednesday, May 29, in Lac qui Parle Lake. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. Burial was at Bunde Cemetery.

Harvey Anderson Clara City Funeral Home, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (www.hafh.org)

Full Obituary available in our paper.