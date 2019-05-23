Temple Fossell, 95, of Montevideo, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Temple Fossell, 95, of Montevideo, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Luther Haven. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo, with the Rev. Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo.

Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 23, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.