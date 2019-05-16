John Gerhard Lygre, of Lakeville/Northfield, died May 7, 2019, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. His family was blessed to be at his side.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin one hour prior, with a reception immediately following. Interment will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org), Luther Seminary (luthersem.edu), or donor’s choice.

Benson & Langehough Funeral Home, of Norhfield was is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (www.northfieldfuneral.com)

