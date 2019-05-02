Janet F. Schultz, 86, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home in Montevideo.

Janet F. Schultz, 86, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at her home in Montevideo. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Jeff Fitzkappes officiating. There will be a private family burial.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at church on Saturday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.