Grace M. Lien, 93, of Mayville, N.D., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Luther Memorial Home in Mayville.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Luther Memorial Home Chapel in Mayville.

Burial was at Aal Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Baker Funeral Home, of Mayville, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.

