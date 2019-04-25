Randy Tiffany, 65, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home in Milan.

Randy Tiffany, 65, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home in Milan. Memorial services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo, with Rev. Donald S. McKee officiating. Interment was at St. Andrews Cemetery in Fairfax.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.