Audrey Marie Erickson, 78, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Bethesada Club Suites in Willmar. Audrey was born in Montevideo, June 8, 1940, to Orville and Ethel (Johnston) Waters. She was baptized Oct. 20, 1940, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo and later confirmed in the Christian faith on April 19, 1953, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Audrey graduated from the Montevideo High School with the class of 1958, and continued her education by attending banking classes.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo. Burial will be held at a later date at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorials will be directed to the American Cancer Society.

