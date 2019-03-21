Shirley Gregoire, 83, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Luther Haven.

Shirley Gregoire, 83, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Luther Haven. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Montevideo with the Father Paul Timmerman presiding. A luncheon with a visitation will follow the mass. Private family burial will be at the church cemetery.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com

