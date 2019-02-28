Dorothy Almuth Boike was born in Stoneham Township, in rural Maynard, March 5, 1928, to George and Josie (Dieken) Priebe.

Dorothy Almuth Boike was born in Stoneham Township, in rural Maynard, March 5, 1928, to George and Josie (Dieken) Priebe. She was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Dorothy attended and graduated from the Maynard High School in 1945.

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, Dorothy passed away at the Clara City Care Center. She reached the age of 90 years, 11 months and 13 days. Blessed be her memory.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Clara City, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (Online guest book, visit www.wingbain.com)

