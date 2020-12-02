Orgean Storlien died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Dawson at the age of 88.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson.

Orgean Juael Storlien was born May 13, 1932 in rural Dawson, the son of John and Amanda (Arneson) Storlien. He was baptized in Madison and confirmed at Riverside Lutheran Church in Dawson. Orgean joined the MN Army National Guard in 1951 and served state side during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage with Marian Erickson at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter on October 17, 1953. They made their home in Dawson. He was the manager of the Haller Mink Farm for 17 years and then worked for the street department for the City of Dawson for 22 years. In his retirement, he devoted himself to helping his siblings, children and grandchildren in any task that needed to be done. His presence and work ethic was key to the establishment and success of the Country Butcher in Dawson. During his younger years he did a lot of construction work with his brothers. Orgean enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting. He could fix or make anything and had a knack for being able to draw plans from a photograph.

He is survived by his wife, Marian; three children: Mark (Kathy) Storlien of rural Boyd, John (Jill) Storlien of Dawson, and Kimberly (Mike) Thompson of Dawson; a son-in-law, Raymond Gordon of Glencoe; six grandchildren: Danielle (Luke) Mattson, Nathan (Jesi) Martinson, Jamie (Heather) Thompson, Corey (Kristy) Thompson, Joseph (Jessie) Storlien, and Jess (Jeremy Dotson) Storlien; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Stanley Storlien of Dawson; a sister-in-law, Mona Storlien of Milan; brother-in-law Marvin Agre of Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Cindy Gordon; a grandson, Jordan Martinson; three brothers: Milton, Stanford, and Selmer; and three sisters: Alice Ulrich, Grace Agre, and Evelyn Storlien as an infant.