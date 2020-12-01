A second food distribution has been scheduled for this coming Sunday (Dec. 6) at the Redwood Area School District (RASD) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The first event was deemed a big success, as, according to Tom Anderson, RASD finance director, told members of the school board during its Nov. 23 meeting more than 5,000 meals were distributed during the Nov. 22 event.

The plan is to make more meals for the second distribution, as they ran out of food during the first one.

The free meals program is made possible by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education.

Those who are interested in participating are encouraged to call (507) 644-8012 in advance (by Dec. 5).

In other action during its meeting, the school board:

• Approved the 2020-21 licensed seniority list.

• Authorized submission of the World’s Best Workforce summary to the MDE.

Learn more at www.redwoodareaschools.com