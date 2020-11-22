Beginning this coming Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) in-person transactions in all Renville County offices will be available only by appointment and masks must be worn.

This is being done in response to the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.

To identify how your transaction can best be completed, call the applicable office.

All offices continue to be available during business hours by phone and e-mail.

A listing of department contacts can be found on the county’s Web site at www.renvillecountymn.com/.

If you have documents or payments to drop off for a county office, please ensure they are clearly marked and place them in one of the county’s two drop boxes (located outside the north entrance to the Courthouse and inside the main lobby of the Government Services Center).

