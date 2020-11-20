In many ways, school districts serve as community hubs, and for the Redwood Area School District a new opportunity is adding to that role.

Through the Minnesota Department of Education the local district has received funds that it will use to provide free meals to the district’s families.

According to Tom Anderson, school director of finance, and Laurie Milbrandt, Taher, Inc. food service director for the local district, a new grant known as the community feeding hub incentive has provided funding that will result in a food distribution event being held this coming Sunday (Nov. 22).

That day from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. families in the Redwood Area School District can come to the school to receive free meals for breakfast and lunch, which can be picked up at the Estebo center entrance. Those who are interested in receiving the meals are encouraged to call (507) 644-8012.

A total of $97,000 has been allocated for the program.

While registrations are encouraged in an effort to know how many meals will be needed, Milbrandt added those interested may also come Sunday for meals on a first come, first served basis until the available meals are gone.

If calls are made after business hours, the public is encouraged to leave a message.

The funds received by the local school district will also be used in coming weeks to host additional distribution events.

The public is encouraged to visit the Redwood Area School District Web site at www.redwoodarea-schools.com for the most recent updates.

The grant funds must be used by the end of the year, said Anderson.

“We want to use this as a way to help families in the district who are in need,” Anderson added.