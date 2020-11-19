Every holiday season, the Hospice Tree of Lights provides a visual reminder of the loved ones we hold dear.

As the holiday season approaches, Carris Health – Redwood Hospice of Redwood Falls invites the public to join Hospice as it builds a community of light and hope by donating to the Tree of Lights annual giving campaign.

The Tree of Lights is generously donated by a local community member and placed on the corner of Washington and Second streets in downtown Redwood Falls.

The tree lighting ceremony will not be held in person this year, but instead it will be aired on the public access channel and Facebook this Friday (Nov. 20) at 6 p.m.

“Our ceremony may look a little different this year, but the meaning of the tree remains the same,” said Amy Wendinger, Carris Health – Redwood Hospice manager. “Many in our community have lost loved ones this year, and unfortunately memorial services were smaller or postponed due to COVID. We hope this tree can be a visual reminder of all of those individuals we are missing this holiday season.”

All Tree of Lights donations will go towards comfort therapies, such as pet therapy and massage therapy.

For every $2,000 in donations, 1,000 lights will be added to the Tree of Lights.

The star will be lit when the fundraising goal of $6,000 is met.

Donations can be mailed to Carris Health Foundation - Redwood, Attn: Tree of Lights, 100 Fallwood Road, Redwood Falls, MN, 56283.

Please note to add any memorial names donors would like recognized this holiday season along with one’s donation.