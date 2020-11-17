There is a new face in the Redwood County government center, as John Thompson is now serving as the county assessor.

Thompson officially began this new role Sept. 21 and hit the ground running.

Originally from Bird Island, Thompson began a career in building construction after graduating from St. Michael Albertville High School and a five-year stint in the United States Marine Corps.

Thompson believes both of those experiences will serve him well in his new role, as will the 12 years of work he did as part of the Renville County assessor’s office in Olivia.

“For me this was an opportunity to advance,” said Thompson, adding the current Renville County assessor was younger than he is, so he knew to climb the ladder he would have to leave.

As the assessor, Thompson said his role is to set the values for commercial and residential properties in the county, so that each parcel pays its fair share.

Having had a background in building construction, Thompson said he understands structures, which he said will help him as he assesses buildings in the county.

He added the reason he made the change from construction to his role in Renville County was for stability, as construction is often seasonal work.

It was the Renville County assessor who told Thompson about the role in Redwood County, adding he was also the one who encouraged him to apply.

As an appointee, Thompson serves four-year terms.

His first official full term begins in 2021.

In his role Thompson said he works with the rest of the staff on the assessor’s office.

Thompson said he will be doing some appraisals in his role, adding the office will now be even busier as it recently added four new areas in Redwood County.

As he adjusts to his new role, Thompson said he is relying on the staff simply because he knows how the work is done may differ slightly in each county.

“Things have been going very well so far,” said Thompson, adding the people he has met and worked with have been very accepting, and the staff has been very open minded.

Thompson and his wife, Amy, who works for Kandiyohi County, have three children. He lives on the family farm near Bird Island, and serves as a member of the fire department and the first responders.

Thompson also enjoys woodworking and spending time working on the family farm.