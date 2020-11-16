A National Guard Unit has been part of the Redwood Falls community since 1908.

Over the years the local unit has served in various roles from being a tank company, an infantry company and even a medical company.

Most recently the armory has housed an engineering company.

That changed earlier this year when the Redwood Falls National Guard Unit became part of the 347th Regional Support Company, which is headquartered in Brooklyn Park.

Redwood Falls is now known as the 324th transportation company. That changeover became official in September. The change was made to address the needs of the Minnesota National Guard Unit.

According to Col. David Johansson, the local unit will house several pieces of transportation equipment, including trucks, MTVs and bobtails.

Col. Johansson, who serves out of the Brooklyn Park headquarters, said the local unit will also oversee the National Guard unit in Olivia, adding nearly 170 personnel will be serving out of the two armory locations.

Johansson added the majority of the drilling, up to 75 percent, will be conducted at the Redwood Falls armory.

Johansson said recruiting is currently under way for the newly established unit, adding it is anticipated that it will take up to three years to be full strength.

While Johansson will oversee the Redwood Falls unit, Staff Sergeant Alicia DeCamp will be serving as the officer in charge in Redwood Falls.

According to Johansson, the primary mission of the unit will be to transport cargo and assets, adding the unit will be truck centric.

Johansson is originally from Marshall and enlisted in the National Guard there, adding he has served for more than two decades.

“My dad served in the Swedish army, and so serving in the military is a big deal in our family,” Johansson added.

Johansson and DeCamp look forward to working with the community to meet local needs via the armory.