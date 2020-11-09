The River Valley Wildcats tennis team members from Sleepy Eye recently gathered to celebrate the season.

The River Valley Wildcats tennis team members from Sleepy Eye recently gathered to celebrate the season. The team also includes players from Springfield.

Letter winners from Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s:

Brooklyn Moldan

Kaydince Thoms

Taylor Berkner

Megan Stevens

Alexis Garza

Erika Lozano

Maya Nelson

Lexanna Lazatin

Jasmyne Windschitl

Letter winners from Springfield:

Kiera Lafferty

Sydne Wall

Courtlyn Runck

Other recognition:

Brooklyn Moldan - Big South All Conference

Lexanna Lazatin - Academic All State

Coach Shane Laffen was proud that the team achieved Silver Level All State Academic for a team GPA above 3.5.

“We just missed Gold Level which is 3.75 and above,” Laffen said. “We had a team GPA of 3.72.”

The Wildcats only played conference opponents this season and are in a tougher side of the conference — competing against Blue Earth, Fairmont, St. Peter, Waseca and New Ulm.

“While we will miss our seniors, we are bringing back nine of our top 10 players next season,” Laffen said. “Despite that, we will need a good off-season practice ethic to put us in a position to be in the top half of the section next year.”