The River Valley Wildcats tennis team members from Sleepy Eye recently gathered to celebrate the season. The team also includes players from Springfield.
Letter winners from Sleepy Eye Public and St. Mary’s:
Brooklyn Moldan
Kaydince Thoms
Taylor Berkner
Megan Stevens
Alexis Garza
Erika Lozano
Maya Nelson
Lexanna Lazatin
Jasmyne Windschitl
Letter winners from Springfield:
Kiera Lafferty
Sydne Wall
Courtlyn Runck
Other recognition:
Brooklyn Moldan - Big South All Conference
Lexanna Lazatin - Academic All State
Coach Shane Laffen was proud that the team achieved Silver Level All State Academic for a team GPA above 3.5.
“We just missed Gold Level which is 3.75 and above,” Laffen said. “We had a team GPA of 3.72.”
The Wildcats only played conference opponents this season and are in a tougher side of the conference — competing against Blue Earth, Fairmont, St. Peter, Waseca and New Ulm.
“While we will miss our seniors, we are bringing back nine of our top 10 players next season,” Laffen said. “Despite that, we will need a good off-season practice ethic to put us in a position to be in the top half of the section next year.”