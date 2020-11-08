Brigadier General Joseph R. Harris II, commander, Hawaii Air National Guard, is pleased to announce the selection of Colonel Jamielyn G. Thompson, as the commander of the 201st Air Operations Group.

“Col. Thompson is an exceptional airman and leader who brings a diverse array of knowledge and experience to this vital position, and I am confident she will excel in her new command,” said Harris.

Thompson, the daughter of Richard and Lynn Green of Morgan, is a graduate of Cedar Mountain High School.

Colonel Thompson, earned her commission in 1998 though the ROTC program at the University of Minnesota.

She most recently served as the deputy commander, Joint Task Force – Support Forces Antarctica (JTF-SFA), United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

In this role she was responsible for the execution of air and sealift operations supporting the United States Antarctic Program. Colonel Thompson maintained oversight and tactical/operational control of all military forces in the Joint Operations Area supporting Operation DEEP FREEZE.

While in garrison, she acted as the chief planning officer for the Department of Defense logistical support to the National Science Foundation’s research program in the Antarctic region.

Thompson served as an Executive Officer prior to attending Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin AFB in Texas.

After completing assignments in the C-21A and C-130E, she was selected by the AMC PHOENIX REACH program to transition to the C-17A at Hickam Field.

Colonel Thompson served on active duty for 10 years, culminating as the senior director of operations for the 613th Air and Space Operations Center before joining the Air National Guard in 2008.

She also served as the Chief of Joint Operations and Plans, JTF-SFA.

She was the first C-17 pilot serving on this joint staff and aided in the accreditation of McMurdo’s newest snow-compacted runway at Phoenix Airfield, where she also completed the C17 ICE qualification during her first tour as the Det 1 Commander.

In her most recent deployment, she served as the 13th Air Expeditionary Group commander caring for more than 600 Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers and Coast Guardsmen.

Colonel Thompson and her husband, Chad, and their ohana reside in Kailua, Hawaii. She has two sons Ty (16) and Noa (12).