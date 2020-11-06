Despite an exciting beginning, the Indians lost to the Wabasso Rabbits, 41-6, at home on Oct. 30.

The Indian’s defense got off to a strong start with a fumble recovery during the game’s first drive. Kegan Heiderscheidt then sealed the deal with a three-yard touchdown pass to Kadon Strong, putting the Indians on the scoreboard.

The Rabbits regrouped and answered the Indians with their own touchdown and two-point conversion, pulling ahead 8-6. The Wabasso squad of 17 seniors wore the Indians down for the rest of the game, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter, and one touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters.

“Unfortunately we spent much of the second and third quarters pinned in our own territory, leading to a short field position for Wabasso,” said Indians’ coach Cory Haala.

Errors made by the Indians’ offense also gave the Rabbits an edge. The Indians had three turnovers, were intercepted twice and lost a fumble, which eventually led to the Rabbits scoring 35 unanswered points.

Overall, the Indians had 53 passing yards and 120 rushing yards, for a total of 173 yards. Arian Saenz rushed for 57 yards and Jackson Huiras got 42. Kadon Strong led the team in receiving with 21 yards on two catches.

The Indians defense stayed busy throughout the game. Erizen Traconis racked up five tackles with two assists, and Adrian Dena and Huiras each had four tackles. Jack Nelson and Strong each had one sack.

Tonight the Indians travel to Adrian to play the Adrian-Ellsworth Dragons.