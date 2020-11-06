What's ahead for the holiday season?

Autumn is the season of change — the crispness in the air and the crunch of the leaves; the harvest dust that signals prosperity and a faith in something bigger than ourselves. Our daylight hours get a little shorter and we are forced to adjust to a change in routine.

As a parent I can tell you, this is always a slight dread because not only am I trying to modify my clock, I also have three other people to ease into this new season. Change is hard and uncomfortable, but once we get those clocks set properly, we slowly settle into the newness and within no time, it’s like this was the norm, like it always was. Change is good; it is how we grow and discover newness in ourselves and others.

This year the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce will once again ‘Light the Night’ along with Holiday Lights in Motion out at Sportsmen’s Park on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Like most things this year, it too will look a bit different; a change. Santa will not be able to join us this year and hayrides are at a limited capacity. We encourage attendees to again bring an unwrapped toy for Santa’s Closet for those children in Brown County whose Christmas may need a little brightening. The Sleepy Eye Chamber is excited to hold this event and we hope you too continue the tradition this holiday season under a canopy of lights, with a community of friends, celebrating the Season. Stay tuned in to our Facebook page for any updates to this event.

Mid-month look for a new Holiday opportunity from our Chamber member businesses. A Sleepy Eye Holiday Coupon Book, with discounts for services or products, can be purchased at two locations: Schutz Family Foods and Randy’s Family Drug & Gift for $10 a book. There are a limited number of booklets printed and proceeds go toward the continuing support efforts of the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce. These will be replacing the Holiday Shopping Passes that we have done in the past and we hope they too will encourage you to spend your gift-giving dollars locally this year.

Lastly, I want to commend our businesses on the adjustments they have made over these past few months to keep their employees and customers safe during this current pandemic. As we are all aware local case numbers are on the rise and although the fatigue of mask wearing, sanitizing and social distancing is setting in, we must continue to think of those other than ourselves. In your lifetime, I’m sure you have had to go through something uncomfortable and irritating, but its time was brief and you came out on the other side just fine. While we don’t have a timeline for this, please know we will come out on the other side of this stronger and better neighbors to each other. Stay safe, mask up, and continue to think of your Sleepy Eye community members and businesses who are in the same boat with you. A season of thankfulness for all.