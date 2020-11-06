A slow start turned into a rousing victory when the Knights beat the Westbrook-Walnut Grove Chargers 22-16 on Friday, Oct. 30 in Westbrook.

The first half of the game looked like the Chargers might dominate the game. The Knights’ defense initially struggled to pull together, allowing the Chargers an 11-yard passing touchdown during the first quarter and a 68-yard scoring pass at the beginning of the second quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, Trent Steffensmeier got into the end zone from one yard out, putting the Knights on the board. A second one-yard touchdown run by Carson Domeier in the third quarter brought the Knights within two at 16-14.

The Knights’ defense shook off their original difficulties and prevented the Chargers from scoring during the second half, catching two interceptions, and recovering a Chargers fumble.

Steffensmeier and Spencer Hoffman each had four tackles and one assist; Caleb Schumacher was close behind with four tackles. Steffensmeier added the only sack of the game for the Knights.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Joey Herzog ran a trick play, throwing a double pass to Patrick Hoffmann. Hoffmann caught the 10-yard pass for the Knights’ third and final touchdown. Coach Brent Kucera called it a “very exciting ending.”

“The offense was able to put together a strong drive to end the game,” he said.

The Knights’ offense racked up 106 passing yards and 311 rushing yards for a total of 417 yards of total offense. Steffensmeier had a staggering 269 rushing yards on 41 carries. He also added 26 receiving yards. Domeier had 40 rushing yards and Kaleb Wait had 48 receiving yards for the Knights.

Tonight - Friday, Nov. 6, the Knights face the Mountain Lake Area Wolverines and hopefully keep the momentum going.

“We have a lot of confidence building up over the last two weeks,” said Kucera.