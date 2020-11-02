Why are you running for city council?

I have been on City Council for the past 5 years and I really enjoyed be a liaison for the citizens of this great town.

From your perspective, what is the role of a city council member?

A city council member’s role is primarily to adopt policies and to be a liaison between the city and the community.

What do you think is the city’s greatest asset? How would you as a city council member best utilize that asset?

The greatest asset of Redwood Falls is Ramsey Park by far. It is a hidden gem and we are very fortunate to have it in our backyard. Our park and rec department has done an amazing job with keeping it in such great condition.

What do you think is the city’s most important issue that needs to be addressed. How would you work to resolve it?

Our biggest issue is the lack of all types of housing. In regards to resolving it, the city has purchased some land where new housing will be developed to allow our community to grow.

Why should people vote for you?

I have been on city council for 5 years and have proven that I can get the job done by working closely with the citizens of Redwood Falls.

Please provide a brief bio of yourself.

I am married to wife Anna and a proud father of four children, Nolan (17), Oliver (15), Mayme (9) and Millie (7). Retired State Trooper and currently working as a financial advisor at Edward Jones. I enjoy spending time with my family and golfing.