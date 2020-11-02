Effective as of Nov. 1, Redwood Area Hospital Foundation has become Carris Health Foundation – Redwood.

The board unanimously voted to approve moving forwarding with aligning with Carris Health Foundation retaining the current staff and board members transitioning to a regional development committee under Carris Health Foundation.

Since Redwood Area Hospital transitioned to Carris Health in 2019, the local foundation board has been having conversations with Carris Health and CentraCare foundations about the best path forward to support healthcare for the Redwood community.

“With this change we want to assure our community that their gifts will continue to support local healthcare programs and services to benefit our community, friends and neighbors,” said Samantha Loomis, Redwood Area Hospital Foundation director.

The benefits of this transition include:

• A targeted approach to fundraising based on one’s interest and the priorities of Carris Health -Redwood

• A robust donor management system, that will allow for the implementation of a more individualized outreach plan to strengthen the relationship

• Resources to engage the greater community to support local healthcare.

“We are stronger together, with shared resources and growth opportunities that will be available for Redwood’s Foundation,” said Shirley Carter, Carris Health Foundation executive director. “We are excited to become stronger advocates and supporters of Carris Health – Redwood through this partnership.”

“Redwood Area Communities Foundation (RACF) offers its full support as we work through this transition,” said Pat Dingels, RACF executive director.