50 years ago

October 1970

• Job’s Daughters hosted a Halloween “The Great Pumpkin” celebration for residents of the Robert E. Milton home, during which many of the girls gave the residents lessons on how to dance.

• Gazette sports editor John Schneider was very hurt he had never received a write-in vote in any election, which seemed very unfair when even Charlie Brown and Donald Duck had gotten write-in votes. Schneider urged all Gazette readers to write in his name in next week’s election for Minnesota Secretary of State, since he could use the money.

• During the Reede Gray Elementary School open house, closed-circuit televisions were set up in order to show parents how TV was being used in the teaching field.

• In related news, the RFHS faculty put together to a committee to explore how television could be used to teach classes in family life and sex education to students in Redwood Falls, Canby, Pipestone, Wilmar and Marshall simultaneously.

• On Halloween, the Falls Theatre held a special showing of Count Yorga, Vampire, recommended for adults only.

25 years ago

October 1995

• The fate of “Old No. 4666”, the 1928 bridge across the Minnesota River between Redwood Falls and Morton, was finally decided. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced it would demolish the old bridge rather than go to the expense of fixing it up enough so it could be added to the state’s historical register.

• Clem and Harold Brau of Redwood Falls were both inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm for their decades of providing old-time music to the region.

• Joni Nieland’s RVHS science class was given a real-life project to work on: design the new nature center and trail system to be built on the southwest side of the school.

10 years ago

October 2010

• When an RVHS Alternative Learning class visited the community center on election day to observe the voting process, several students discovered they were eligible to vote and voted for the first time.

• Photo hobbyists Pam and Tom Sheeran grabbed cameras to record a wild moose trotting across the driveway of their rural Seaforth home.

• Members of the Redwood Falls Cornerstone Christian Church went to Missouri to volunteer at the Show-Me Christian Youth Home.

• The RVHS FFA team of Leif U’Ren, Tyler Siegfried, Jaclyn Dingels and Nathan Wood-ford placed second in the national ag mechanics contest at the National FFA convention in Indianapolis.