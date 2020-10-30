With COVID-19 still on the rise, many people have opted to vote in this year's election at home by mail. However, if preferred, it is still possible to vote in person as usual next Tuesday on Nov. 3, or this Saturday, Oct. 31, as an opportunity for early voting.

“Currently, absentee voters can drop off their ballot at the Auditor’s Office until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” said Chippewa County Auditor/Treasurer, Michelle May. “Or they can mail their ballot, but it must be postmarked on election day and be received within seven days of the election.”

May added that there is currently a Court of Appeals Case to determine the legality of the seven-day receive period.

“My recommendation,” she said, “is to return your ballots by election day to avoid any concerns with that potential case.”

Voters will have the option to drop off their ballots until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. May also noted that there has been a lot of activity this year regarding early voting, exponentially more than the previous two elections.

Those wishing to vote early this Saturday may do so between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Voting times for those interested in voting on Nov. 3 include:

Clara City: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Clara City City Hall

Granite Falls W-2: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Granite Falls City Hall

Granite Falls Township P-1: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Granite Falls City Hall

Maynard: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Maynard Community Center

Montevideo P-1 and P-2: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the TACC

Rosewood Township: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rosewood Town Hall

Sparta Township: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the courthouse assembly room

Mail ballot precincts include:

Big Bend Township

Crate Township

Grace Township

Havelock Township

Kragero Township

Leenthrop Township

Lone Tree Township

Stoneham Township

Louriston Township

Mandt Township

Rheiderland Township

Tunsberg Township

Woods Township

City of Raymond

City of Milan

City of Watson