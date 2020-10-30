A two-point conversion from Matt Zeug in double overtime helped Cedar Mountain escape with a thrilling 36-34 win over New Ulm Cathedral Oct. 23.

The two teams traded touchdowns throughout the game with the Cougars (2-1) breaking a 14-14 tie early in the fourth quarter on a 53-yard strike from Cade Schiller to Nick Freitag.

The two point conversion would fail, but the Cougars would claim a 20-14 lead.

The Greyhounds answered back with a score of their own to tie the game, but their two point attempt would also fail and the game would head into overtime.

Cathedral (1-2) had the ball first in overtime and would score and convert the two point conversion to go up 28-20.

The gutty Cougars answered back, however, as Schiller scampered in from 10 yards out and then added the two point conversion run to tie the score at 28.

In the second overtime, Cathedral scored but could not convert the two-point conversion giving the Cougars a chance to close the game out.

They would do just that as Schiller hit Caden Kleinschmidt from 10-yards out for the tieing score, and Zeug would then add the game winning two point conversion.

Schiller had a strong game despite three picks, going 21-of-32 for 222 yards and four scores and adding eight carries for 49 yards and a score.

Freitag had six catches for 77 yards and a score, and Kleinschmidt added seven catches for 60 yards and two scores and two carries for eight yards.

Zeug had seven carries for 17 yards and one reception for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson Guggisberg had one catch for 24 yards, Taylor Dahmes added five catches for 22 yards and Tim Christensen had one catch for 15 yards.

Guggisberg paced the defense with 11 tackles (nine solo) and a tackle-for-loss, Kleinschmidt had eight tackles (four solo), Schiller had seven tackles (five solo) and Freitag added an interception.

