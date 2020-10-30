Since COVID-19 reached central and southwest Minnesota eight months ago, Carris Health’s COVID-19 nurse triage call center has handled more than 50,000 calls from the community.

The unusually high volume has resulted in longer wait times, but Carris Health has implemented measures to help the situation, and more improvements are imminent.

Carris Health recently implemented an online, self-scheduling function specifically for those needing COVID-19 testing. Self-scheduling can be conducted online through CarrisHealth.com by clicking “schedule an appointment” at www.centracare.com/online-appointment-scheduling/covid-testing/ on the home page.

Patients will be given the option to make an appointment based on time and location.

Carris Health offers curbside COVID-19 testing services in Willmar and Redwood Falls.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have a known contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19 should be tested.

If you have been exposed to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case, but do not have symptoms, it is best to be tested three days after that exposure.

This will help ensure you get a more valid result.

Carris Health and CentraCare patients can also schedule COVID-19 testing through their MyChart account.

Carris Health is actively exploring other ways to accommodate the large number of callers, including staffing and technology changes.

- Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain