Three birding buddies were at Sleepy Eye Lake Tuesday morning scanning the far shore with their scopes, looking for Scoter, a migrating seaduck. They said several were seen at the lake earlier, but Tuesday morning they spotted one Scoter as we were talking. The serious bird watchers are, from left: John Schladweiler and Mike Oetken from New Ulm, and Brian Smith, Sleepy Eye.