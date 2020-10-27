The City of Redwood Falls recently submitted an application requesting funding to address rehabilitation needs in targeted housing and commercial areas of the community.

As a result of that request Small Cities Development Program grant funding has been awarded to the community, and starting Nov. 2 applications to request those dollars will be released.

According to the United Community Action Partnership (UCAP), which is serving as the administrator for the loan program, there is funding available to rehabilitate 20 residential owner-occupied homes and seven commercial buildings in the community.

The funds are being allocated by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Applications and target area maps will be available at city hall, as well as in the UCAP location in Marshall.

Basic eligibility requirements for homeowners include meeting the income guidelines, legal ownership of the property, being current with property taxes and mortgage (if applicable) and having property insurance in place.

There are no income eligibility requirements for the commercial building funds.

The funding includes deferred loan dollars and requires a match from the applicant.

Additional information regarding this rehab program can be obtained by calling the UCAP office at (507) 537-1416 or by sending an e-mail to llenig@unitedcapmn.org or jeff.buesing@unitedcapmn.org.