Redwood Valley High School recently announced the 2020 Homecoming court.

What follows are brief biographies of the candidates vying to be the 2020 Cardinal Queen and King for RVHS.

Payden Beran

Payden Beran is the daughter of Todd and Kristen Beran. As a student at Redwood Valley, Beran has been involved in tennis, golf, basketball, National Honor Society, theater and band.

Aubree Hicks

Aubree Hicks is the daughter of Kyle and Stacie Hicks. During her time at RVHS, Hicks has been involved in cross country, volleyball, basketball, National Honor Society, student council, track, robotics and is serving as a senior class officer.

Isabel Hillestad

Isabel Hillestad is the daughter of Shelley and John Castillo and Alan and Jenny Hillestad. Tennis, gymnastics, golf, student council, drumline, piano, jazz band, theater, track and danceteam are the activities she has been involved in at Redwood Valley.

Alexcia Nelson

Alexcia Nelson is the daughter of Melissa Prechel and Christopher Nelson. As a student at RVHS, Nelson has been involved in tennis, speech, golf, National Honor Society, three-act play, school musical, One-Act play, student council, honor choir, women’s ensemble and is serving as senior class president.

Sydney Mertens

Sydney Mertens is the daughter of Joel and Annette Mertens. The activities Mertens has been involved in at RVHS are volleyball, basketball, National Honor Society, golf, softball, band and she is a senior class officer.

Hannah Schjenken

Hannah Schjenken is the daughter of Rhonda and Steve Schjenken. As a student at RVHS, she has been involved in volleyball, basketball, track, National Honor Society, cross country and band.

Sydney Sommers

Sydney Sommers is the daughter of Jason and Brenda Sommers. During her time as a student at Redwood Valley High School, Sommers has been involved in National Honor Society, volleyball, basketball and track.

Carter Brandt

Carter Brandt is the son of Chris and Jenny Brandt. As a student at Redwood Valley High School, Brandt has been involved in wrestling, FFA, golf and band.

Jaydon Estebo

Jaydon Estebo is the son of Perry and Renee Estebo. Robotics, FFA, basketball, baseball, trap shooting, student council, National Honor Society and band are the activities Estebo has participated in as an RVHS student.

Carter Johnson

Carter Johnson is the son of Matt and Joleen Johnson. During his time at Redwood Valley High School, Johnson has been involved in FCA, National Honor Society, football (including serving as a team captain), basketball, baseball and band.

Connor Josephson

Connor Josephson is the son of Darcy and Mark Josephson. Football, basketball, golf, National Honor Society and band are activities Josephson has been involved in as a student at RVHS.

Justus Probst

Justus Probst is the son of Joe and Jackie Probst. As a student at RVHS, Probst has been involved in the three-act play, basketball, speech, golf, cross country, school musical and the One-Act play.

Easton Quast

Easton Quast is the son of Michele and Charlie Quast. Basketball, golf, trap shooting, National Honor Society, student council, drumline, band and football are activities Quast has participated in at RVHS.

Andrew Stephens

Andrew Stephens is the son of Nathan and Valerie Stephens. As a student at RVHS, Stephens has been involved in National Honor Society (including serving as secretary), student council (currently serving as vice-president), football, basketball, golf, FCA, band, pep band, track and is serving as a student representative on the Dollars for Scholars board.

Haley Garman

Haley Garman is the daughter of Jason and Kris Garman. She is serving as a coronation emcee. As a student at RVHS, she has been involved in National Honor Society, volleyball, basketball, track and band.

Matthew Prouty

Matthew Prouty is the son of Pam and Scott Prouty. He is serving as a coronation emcee. His activities include football, track and student council.

Note: Due to the realities of COVID-19 only the family of the Homecoming candidates will be allowed to attend the coronation ceremony, which is being held today (Oct.26) at 8 p.m. at Redwood Valley schools gym. A live stream of the event will be broadcast. Learn more online at www.redwoodareaschools.com.