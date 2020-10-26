Taking set number five 15-8 the Redwood Valley girls volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season with a gritty 3-2 win over rival Pipestone Area Oct. 22 in a Big South Conference match-up.

The Cardinals (3-0) have now opened the season with three straight conference wins over Luverne, Jackson County Central and Pipestone Area, with two of those matches going five sets.

The Cards dropped the first set 25-20 but took the next two by scores of 25-17, 25-15.

Pipestone would respond to claim set four 25-16, but the Cards would gut it out in the fifth set and win 15-8 to close out the match.

The return of Kate Ahrens to the line-up proved to be a boost, as she blasted her way to a team-high 20 kills (with 51 attacks) to go along with a team-high 22 digs, two ace blocks and a perfect 13-for-13 serving performance with one ace.

Sydney Sommers continued her strong play with 11 kills, 18 digs and a 23-for-24 night at the service line with one ace.

Haley Garman also finished with 11 kills and added two digs and two ace blocks.

Aubree Hicks led the way with 24 set assists to go along with eight digs, one kill and a perfect 17-for-17 night from the service line.

Hannah Schjenken added 12 set assists, three kills, four digs, and she was 9-for-9 serving.

AJ Guggisberg was 21-for-21 serving with an ace to go along with 15 digs, Sydney Mertens added seven digs and Kendall Huhnerkoch and Ella Bell both had ace serves.

The Cardinals will look to stay unbeaten when they travel to Windom Area Oct. 27. They will host Worthington Oct. 29.